Sports In photos: Canada erupts as Raptors win finals and make NBA history

Toronto Raptors fans Subi Mahan cheers with his sons Kayan Mahan, on shoulders, and Kishan Mahan as fans gather to watch Game Six of the NBA Finals outside of Scotiabank Arena.

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Fans cheer after the Raptors defeat the Golden State Warriors in Toronto.

Cole Burston /Getty Images

Toronto performer Aubrey "Drake" Graham joins Toronto Raptors fans in celebrating win.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Toronto-born performer Aubrey "Drake" Graham sprays champagne from the stage in Jurassic Park.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Toronto Raptors fans react inside Jurassic Park in Toronto.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Toronto Raptors fans celebrate at Oracle Arena after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors for the NBA Championship.

Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

In Saskatoon, Darren Severight cheers for the Toronto Raptors defeat of the Golden State Warriors at the JuraSask Park in City Hall's Civic Centre,

Liam Richards/The Canadian Press

Fans cheer as they watch the Toronto Raptors defeat the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 in Edmonton.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Fans react as they watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors on a large screen in a fan zone in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Todd Korol

TODD KOROL/Reuters

Fans celebrate Raptors Game 6 win in Montreal, Quebec.

CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters

Toronto Raptors fans celebrate outside of Scotiabank Arena.

Cole Burston /Getty Images

Fans celebrate in the streets of Toronto.

CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Fans celebrate in the streets of Toronto.

CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Toronto Raptor fans react to Game 6 at a viewing party on the streets of downtown Montreal.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Fans celebrate in the streets of Toronto.

CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Fans in Calgary react as the Toronto Raptors defeat the Golden State Warriors.

TODD KOROL/Reuters

Fans celebrate in the streets of Toronto.

CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

The scene inside Jurassic Park after the Raptors defeat the Golden State Warriors in Game 6.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

