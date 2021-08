The Canadian men’s relay team featuring Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney and Jerome Blake. The team finished their heat second, just two-thousandths of a second behind China, with a time of 37.918 seconds. De Grasse anchored the men's team and was in fifth when he took the baton, the five-time Olympic medallist nearly powered the team to first with his final leg.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters