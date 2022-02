After the first two heats in women's monobob, Christine de Bruin is in second place while Cynthia Appiah was fifth-fastest in her second run moving up to 10th place. Snowy conditions and harder ice as compared to previous training days impacted athletes' run. In curling, Brad Gushue and Team Canada defeat defending Olympic champion John Shuster of the United States.

Christine De Bruin, of Canada, drives her bobsled during women's inaugural monobob heat one at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday, February 13, 2022 in the Yanqing district of Beijing.Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press 1 of 4 Canada's Christine De Bruin competes in the women's monobob bobsleigh event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre on Sunday. De Bruin is in second place with a combined time of 2:10:14.DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 4 Cynthia Appiah of Team Canada slides during a women's monobob heat on day nine of Beijing Winter Olympics.Julian Finney/Getty Images 3 of 4 Canada’s Cynthia Appiah competes during the women's monobob heat two. Appiah moved up to 10th place following her second run.Dmitri Lovetsky/The Associated Press 4 of 4