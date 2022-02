Long track speed skater Isabelle Weidemann, an Ottawa native, has won bronze in women's 3000 metres event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, China. Weidemann is the first Canadian woman to win a medal in long track since Vancouver 2010.

Isabelle Weidemann of Canada reacts after crossing the finish line in the women’s 3000m speed skating event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, China on February 5, 20222.ELOISA LOPEZ/Reuters 1 of 5 Canada's Isabelle Weidemann competes in the women's speed skating 3000m event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Speed Skating Oval.SEBASTIEN BOZON 2 of 5 Long track speed skater Isabelle Weidemann of Canada in action during the women’s 3000m event. Weidemann earned bronze with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds on Saturday in China.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters 3 of 5 Isabelle Weidemann of Team Canada reacts after skating to win Canada's first medal of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.Elsa/Getty Images 4 of 5 Isabelle Weidemann of Team Canada and Ragne Wiklund of Team Norway after the women's 3000m on day one of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Speed Skating Oval.Elsa/Getty Images 5 of 5