In her Olympic debut, Madeline Schizas, of Team Canada, competes in the women's single skating short program of the figure skating team event at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing . Schizas landed all three of her jumping passes on Sunday putting Canada through to the final round. The Canadians, who are the reigning champions in the event but are rebuilding, are fourth going into Monday’s final programs.MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images