Open this photo in gallery: Ludvig Aberg, of Sweden, waves after his final round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14 in Augusta, Ga.David J. Phillip/The Associated Press

Ludvig Åberg, 24, from Sweden, made his Masters debut and finished second at seven under. Many casual fans might not have heard of him, even though he’s ranked ninth in the world after a string of top-10s that includes a second at Pebble Beach. So here’s a reason to root for him: He’s just like us. “Golf stresses me out. It does,” Åberg said, probably eliciting a knowing nod from amateurs everywhere. “I think there’s a lot of things that stress me out. I’m just pretty good at managing it, I guess.” Åberg’s misstep on Sunday came at the par-four 11th, where his approach landed well short of the green and hit the water. And Homa went backward at the par-four 12th after his tee shot over the green bounced into bushes and forced him to take an unplayable lie.

Meanwhile, broadcast veteran Verne Lundquist signed off one last time from the Masters. The 83-year-old Verne Lundquist is retiring after 40 years having spent a week in early April at Augusta National. He had pulled back from calling football and basketball games over the years, but he remained a fixture at the Masters. “Yes, sir!” Lundquist proclaimed when Jack Nicklaus pulled ahead with a birdie on the 17th hole on his way to winning in 1986. And when Tiger Woods hit that pitch on the 16th green in 2005, which rolled down the hill and hung on the cup before falling, Lundquist said, “In your life have you seen anything like that?” Most had not. Nor had they heard a call that memorable, either. It was only appropriate that they shared a moment at Lundquist’s final Masters. At the 16th hole on Sunday, the golfer stopped to shake Lundquist’s hand and exchange a few words after tapping in for par.

The Associated Press, Reuters