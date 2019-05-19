After his PGA Championship win, Koepka gets to work on his brand

Open this photo in gallery Brooks Koepka poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament, on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Farmingdale, New York. Julio Cortez/The Associated Press

Ahead of this weekend’s PGA Championship in Long Island, James Adducci laid a US$100,000 wager that Tiger Woods would win all four of this year’s majors in one year. The bookies gave him 100-to-1 odds.

Since Bobby Jones is the only person to do it – and managed the feat back when guys played with a single, sturdy tree branch – those odds seem a bit short.

But like all cheerful degenerates, even the smart ones, Adducci was determined to scientifically prove that building casinos in the desert is good business.

Woods didn’t make the cut at the PGA. More significantly, his failure to do so didn’t make news. No sky-is-falling takes. No Tiger Death Watch. Just a little “Maybe he’ll get ‘em next time” and on to the contenders.

Bizarrely, by finally completing his redemption arc at the Masters, Woods no longer figures as the PGA’s Ghost of Christmas Past.

The interest reflected off Woods fell on Brooks Koepka. Long after he should have already had it, Koepka finally gets to enjoy his mainstream debut as an idea about golf, rather than just a player. Few have ever taken such full advantage of the opportunity.

On Sunday, that idea almost turned into “Jean van de Velde after joining a gym.”

Koepka tried hard to lose an unloseable golf tournament. Midway through the back nine, four successive bogeys turned his five-shot lead to one. But he pulled out of the speed wobble and won it by two strokes.

His 74 was the highest final round by a PGA champion in 15 years.

“I’m just glad I don’t have to play any more holes,” Koepka said. “That was a stressful round of golf. I’m glad to have this thing back in my hands.”

In order to be a marketable sports superstar, you need to fit a type.

Until now, Koepka has been the strong and silent guy, except stronger and even more silent. He is what you imagine a U.S. Marine would look like on tour. That’s hard to wrap a Mercedes-Benz ad campaign around.

On Sunday, as that was beginning to flail, you recalled something Koepka said earlier about his focus versus his anxiety. He described himself as “tunnel-visioned,” and then “flatlined.”

If you’re going to say things like that, you have to prove it. And, in his weird way, Koepka used Sunday’s media glare to do so.

Koepka, 29, is unlike the sport’s most famous current names in that he was not a prodigy. The year before the Floridian turned pro, he showed up at the U.S. Open and missed the cut by six strokes. Hold on, world.

He tooled around Europe for a couple of years, winning secondary tournaments. When he transitioned back home, the first prize he took was the not-exactly-mythic sounding Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Koepka eventually became an odd sort of star – one who felt like a journeyman because his performance was so predictable, and because he rarely said anything about it.

While other, more flamboyant golfers – a day-glo popinjay such as Rickie Fowler or a cunning aw-shuckser such as Jordan Spieth – caught the notice, Koepka was putting in the most regular shift.

He won the U.S. Open in 2017. Afterward, casual fans knew the name, but they hadn’t yet memorized the face. Winning two majors last year (the U.S. Open and PGA) didn’t push it much further forward. Brooks Koepka – a younger Matt Kuchar; or a buffed-out Justin Rose. It was hard to tell the difference.

It’s not so hard any more.

Four major wins puts him in the same career weight-class as Raymond Floyd and Ernie Els. It took Floyd 17 years to manage it. Koepka’s done it in 23 months.

Over the weekend, someone asked him how many majors he would like to win.

One supposes the correct answer is, “All of them,” the right answer is “As many as the Creator sees fit to give me,” and the smart answer is, “It’s very loud in here. I couldn’t hear you.”

Koepka pulled off his shoes and jumped right in.

“Yeah, I’ve got a number,” he said. “I don’t see why you can’t get to double digits.”

Probably because only three people have ever done that.

This weekend, you could see Koepka crafting the image he would like to set for himself from now on – the Man Without Fear. This is a harder act to carry off than extreme self-confidence, which is only a matter of telling people how good you feel enough times that they start to believe it.

Fearlessness, once voiced, has to consistently deliver. One collapse and you become The Insufferable Phony With Fear.

He got close to pooching in on Sunday. At moments – such as badly pushing a gimme putt on the 17th – it seemed as if he was flirting with the idea. But he didn’t blow it. That’s all people will remember.

“Sometimes the majors are the easiest ones to win,” Koepka said on Saturday. “Half the people shoot themselves out of it, and mentally I know I can beat most of them. From there, it’s just who’s going to play good, and you can win.”

(When you put it like that, why aren’t we all winning majors? Right, of course. Talent.)

Even Woods at his best would never have said something like it. Given his blue-chip golfing pedigree, it would have come off as disastrously pretentious. Nobody likes a show-off.

But Koepka gets a pass because he’s come up the hard way (if there is such a thing as a “hard way” when you are being paid lots of money to go for daily walks).

He’s the closest thing golf has to a Rocky figure. Nobody thought he could do it, mainly because nobody thought about him at all.

You applaud Kopeka’s victory. It was almost historic, in two diametrically opposite ways.

But the even better performance may have been the way in which Koepka used these few hours of focused attention to leverage his brand in the public mind.