Alena Sharp honours Humboldt Broncos at LPGA event in Regina

Alena Sharp honours Humboldt Broncos at LPGA event in Regina

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Canadian golfer Alena Sharp will be supporting the Humboldt Broncos this week.

The LPGA Tour veteran has a special golf bag and towel this week for the CN Canadian Women’s Open, featuring the Broncos’ logo.

Sixteen people were killed after the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team’s bus collided with a transport truck in April.

“Excited to show my support for HumbodtBroncos and theSJHL with my new bag for the week cpwomensopen!,” Sharp tweeted. “This tragedy really hit home as it did for so many.”

The Hamilton golfer said she’ll donate the bag to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatchewan after the event.

