Alena Sharp honours Humboldt Broncos at LPGA event in Regina

Canadian golfer Alena Sharp will be supporting the Humboldt Broncos this week.
The LPGA Tour veteran has a special golf bag and towel this week for the CN Canadian Women’s Open, featuring the Broncos’ logo.
Sixteen people were killed after the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team’s bus collided with a transport truck in April.
“Excited to show my support for HumbodtBroncos and theSJHL with my new bag for the week cpwomensopen!,” Sharp tweeted. “This tragedy really hit home as it did for so many.”
The Hamilton golfer said she’ll donate the bag to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatchewan after the event.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.