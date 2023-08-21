Amateur Luna Lu of Burnaby, B.C., was one of four players on Monday to earn a spot in this week’s CPKC Canadian Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club.

Lu, who will be part of the 156 player field that tees off Thursday, carded a 1-under 71 in Monday’s final qualifier at Point Grey Golf and Country Club. Her qualification means there will be 15 Canadians competing in the national championship.

Alice Ziyi Zhao, a 14-year-old from Irvine, Calif., was the top qualifier with a 3-under 69. Kum-Kang Park of Seoul, Korea, shot 2 under, while Magdalena Simmermacher of Buenos Aires, Argentina, carded a 1 under.

Canadian amateur Anna Huang finished fifth at even par.