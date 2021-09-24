 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Golf

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Americans take a 3-1 lead in opening session of the Ryder Cup

Doug Ferguson
SHEBOYGAN, Wis.
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Team USA's Xander Schauffele and Dustin Johnson fist bump during the opening session of the Ryder Cup, at Whistling Straits, in Sheboygan, Wis., on Sept. 24.

MIKE SEGAR/Reuters

The first point of the Ryder Cup belonged to Europe and its fearsome new Spanish Armada. The rest of the opening session belonged to the Americans, just like usual.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, tough as ever in foursomes, won the first five holes and closed with four straight birdies for a 5-and-3 victory over Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter.

“I don’t know if anyone could have beat Xander and Patrick today,” McIlroy said. “They played really good – four birdies in a row. Geez, yeah, they played great.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Americans won the two matches in between, not trailing on the back nine of Whistling Straits in either of them, and built a 3-1 lead going into afternoon fourballs.

That makes seven straight times the Americans have not lost the opening session. Three years ago in France, they also had a 3-1 lead only to get shut out that afternoon as Europe cruised to another decisive victory.

In a strange twist, neither captain kept any of the teams together – even Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, the lone bright spot for Europe in foursomes.

Rahm looked every bit like the No. 1 player in the world by rolling in putts from everywhere as he and Garcia seized control around the turn and held on to beat Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, 3 and 1.

Garcia earned his 23rd win, tying Nick Faldo for the Ryder Cup record.

Spieth and Thomas, who were 3-1 in France, couldn’t keep up with Rahm’s great putting. Garcia got into the act, too, holing a 25-foot putt and blowing a kiss to the crowd on the 15th hole for a 3-up lead with three holes to play.

Spieth tried to extend the match with a shot that was as much about the landscape of Whistling Straits than the Ryder Cup.

Story continues below advertisement

Well below the green left of the par-3 17th in deep grass, he blasted a 52-degree wedge toward the green, a shot with such force that his momentum carried him backward. The safe move was to keep running, almost to Lake Michigan, before he could regain his balance. It was all for naught; Thomas missed the 6-foot par and that was it.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, who have combined to win three of the last seven majors, fell behind briefly against Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland until winning two straight holes to regain the lead on the front and two straight holes early on the back nine in a 3-and-2 victory.

Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, both Florida State alumni, never trailed in beating the English duo of Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, 2 and 1.

“They did play well, so I’m not unhappy with that,” Europe captain Padraig Harrington said. “They have done their job. It wasn’t their morning. Let’s hope it’s their afternoon.”

U.S. captain Steve Stricker watched it all unfold and had close to a dream start. But he stuck to his plan for the afternoon, and there were a few surprises.

He split up Cantlay and Schauffele – Cantlay was with Thomas, while Schauffele was paired with Johnson – and then put in all four players who sat out in the morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Harrington did the same – Rahm was with Tyrrell Hatton, while Garcia sat out fourballs. Poulter also sat out, with McIlroy and long-time friend from Irish golf Shane Lowry in the lineup.

Everyone will have played on the first day.

The Americans see this Ryder Cup as crucial to change the tide in what has been European dominance for the last quarter-century. They have six rookies and their youngest team.

“It’s just the first session,” Garcia said. “A lot of things can happen. We have a good session this afternoon and everything is back to normal.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies