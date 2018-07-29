Ariya Jutanugarn wins Ladies Scottish Open for 10th LPGA title

Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn hit six birdies in a final round 5-under 66 to win the Ladies Scottish Open by one shot on Sunday.
The 22-year-old Jutanugarn held off the challenge of Australian Minjee Lee at Gullane to claim her 10th LPGA title and third this year.
Jutanugarn finished on 13-under 271 to move top of the world rankings, ahead of South Koreans Inbee Park and Sung Hyun Park.
“It means a lot to me, it’s like my dream come true,” the Bangkok-born Jutanugarn told lpga.com.
“I told my caddie this week, ‘I want to win on a links course one time in my life,’ and I did it so (I feel) pretty good.”
Runner-up Lee remained in close pursuit of Jutanugarn throughout Sunday but was unable to make up a one-shot overnight deficit.
Lee produced a bogey-free 66 but couldn’t do enough after her third-round 71.
Jutanugarn has also won the Kingsmill Championship and U.S. Women’s Open this year.
South Koreans Jin Young Ko (67) and Haeji Kang (69) finished tied for third on 8 under, while their compatriot Amy Yang dropped to joint fifth.
Yang, who shared the overnight lead with Jutanugarn, carded a 1-over 72 to finish tied for fifth with Spaniard Carlota Ciganda.
Canada’s Brittany Marchand finished 1 over for a tie of 44th place.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.