 Skip to main content

Golf Austin Connelly hopes to recapture magical 2017 performance at this year’s British Open

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Austin Connelly hopes to recapture magical 2017 performance at this year’s British Open

John Chidley-Hill
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Austin Connelly chips out of the bunker on the first hole during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, on July 23, 2017.

Dave Thompson/The Associated Press

The 2017 British Open was one of the best tournaments of Austin Connelly’s life, putting his young career into high gear. He’s hoping the 2019 tournament will have the same effect.

Connelly, a dual Canadian-American citizen, qualified for the 2017 tournament through a four-man playoff and was in contention until the fourth round at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England, before finishing in a tie for 14th. This year, he’s scuffled on the European Tour, but qualified for the major at Prince’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England.

“It definitely jump-started my season back in 2017,” Connelly said on Tuesday shortly after finishing up practice at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. “I’ve been struggling quite a bit this year, been having some problems with my golf swing. I’ve been ironing it out the last few weeks with my coach and luckily he’s here with me and we’ve been doing some great practice the last couple of days.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s all shaping up. I’m actually very excited about this week and where my game’s at.”

Connelly flew into Northern Ireland on Monday morning directly from the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic in Illinois and immediately started fine-tuning his game with coach Cameron McCormick.

They worked at the range – including off the deck, in the middle of the range – that afternoon until staff at Royal Portrush asked them to leave as the course was closing down for the night. After a 12-hour, jet-lag fuelled sleep, Connelly and McCormick were back at it on Tuesday.

“Just little tiny adjustments trying to get everything synched up, to try and get it back on track,” said Connelly, who has been frustrated by his ball striking this season. The 22-year old believes that part of his driving issues come from his slight frame filling out and affecting his club speed. “I feel ready. I tee off on Thursday morning and I’m just really excited.”

Connelly, who was raised in Texas but holds Canadian citizenship thanks to his dad coming from Lake Doucette, N.S., will be joined by Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., and Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., at the British Open. It’s the first time three Canadians have played the major since 1991 when Danny Mijovic, Rick Gibson and Jim Rutledge were in the field.

“It’s awesome, I’m really happy that Corey and Adam are here. Hopefully we can do something this week to give the Canadian fans something to cheer about,” Connelly said. “It seems like every week [on the European Tour] someone shows up wearing a Canadian hockey jersey or waving a Canadian flag.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter