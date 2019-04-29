 Skip to main content

Golf Australia’s Minjee Lee wins LA Open for 5th LPGA Tour title

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Australia’s Minjee Lee wins LA Open for 5th LPGA Tour title

LOS ANGELES
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Minjee Lee was projected to jump from fourth to second in the world ranking Monday after her fourth top-three finish in her last seven starts.

Mark J. Terrill/The Associated Press

Minjee Lee won the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open on Sunday at Wilshire Country Club for her fifth LPGA Tour title, closing with a 3-under 68 for a four-stroke victory.

The 22-year-old Australian was projected to jump from fourth to second in the world ranking Monday after her fourth top-three finish in her last seven starts.

“Coming in, the first half of the year that I’ve had, I’ve been hitting it pretty solid and playing pretty solid,” Lee said. “I felt like it was close. I feel pretty good with this one.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lee made a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 18th to finish at 14-under 270. She led the last three days, shooting 66-69-67 to take a one-stroke advantage over Nanna Koerstz Madsen into the final round.(backslash)

Lee won a year after tying for seventh in the inaugural event.

“It’s definitely a second-shot golf course,” Lee said. “I feel like my iron play is pretty solid and usually I can be accurate with them. I think it suits me and my game. If my putter is running hot then I have a good chance.”

Sei Young Kim was second. The South Korean birdied Nos. 13-15 to pull within two strokes, but parred 16 and 17 and bogeyed the 18th for a 66.

“This golf course is not easy, even regular tournament,” Kim said. “The greens are really fast. If I miss the wrong side, it’s tough to up-and-down. Even that, I’m very satisfied with my playing. I’m very happy with my score.”

Lee easily held on after Kim’s rally stalled.

“I was just going to carry on playing my own game,” Lee said. “I had a couple birdie opportunities coming in, so I didn’t get rattled up or anything.”

Annie Park (67) and Morgan Pressel (68) tied for third at 9 under.

Koerstz Madsen shot a 76 to finish 13th at 5 under. She was trying to become the first Danish winner in LPGA Tour history.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter