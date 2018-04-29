Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy win Zurich Classic

Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy played bogey-free in the alternate-shot format and closed with a 5-under 67 to win the Zurich Classic.

Horschel and Piercy surged into the lead with birdies on the 10th and 11th holes and finished with seven pars to hold off Jason Dufner and Pat Perez. Dufner missed a 14-foot birdie putt on the last hole at TPC Louisiana that would have forced a playoff.

They finished at 22-under 266.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy won golf’s Zurich Classic on Sunday. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Horschel became a two-time winner at TPC Louisiana. He captured his maiden PGA Tour title at the 2013 Zurich Classic when it was an individual tournament.

The victory was Horschel’s fifth and Piercy’s fourth. They each earned $1.04 million. The team event did not count toward the world ranking, nor did they earn an automatic invitation to the Masters. They are eligible for the Tournament of Champions next January at Kapalua.

The format changed this year to end with foursomes in the final round, allowing for more movement on the leaderboard. Horschel and Piercy started the final round three shots behind and birdied the opening two holes.

Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown, who lost in a playoff at the Zurich Classic a year ago, had the 54-hole lead until fading on the back nine and closing with a 77.

Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel shot 68 and finished third.

Chris Paisley pitched in for eagle from just inside 50 yards on the final hole as he and Tommy Fleetwood tied for fourth with Brice Garnett and Chesson Hadley.