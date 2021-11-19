Brooke Henderson of Canada prepares to play her shot on the third hole during the first round of the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on Nov. 18, 2021 in Naples, Fla.Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

What looked to be a wide-open race for the richest prize in women’s golf is now in the hands of Céline Boutier, who made seven birdies over the last 10 holes for a seven-under 65 and a four-shot lead Friday in the CME Group Tour Championship.

For so much of the wind-blown second round, a dozen or so players were separated by one shot at Tiburon Golf Club. That included Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko, four-time winners this year in a battle for LPGA player of the year.

Over the final two hours, Boutier left them all in her wake in the chase for the US$1.5-million prize.

Among her seven birdies, the 28-year-old from France chipped in from short of the green on the 13th, stuffed her approach to four feet behind the hole on the 15th, reached the middle of the green on the par-five 17th in two for an easy birdie and closed with a seven-foot birdie putt.

She was at 14-under 130, four ahead of Gaby Lopez of Mexico (68), Evian Championship winner Minjee Lee of Australia (68) and Mina Harigae (69).

“I was frustrated with my front. I left a couple of shots out there,” Boutier said. “My long game was really solid all day, and I was able to put my shots close, and it was helpful on the back.”

Korda, who has a 10-point lead over Ko in the race for player of the year, was in the group five shots behind after having to settle for a 69.

The 23-year-old American star was right there in the mix until she was slowed by one swing. She went for the green on the par-five 14th and it peeled to the right on her, just inside the hazard line. Korda still had a swing, but her punch shot didn’t make it up the slope, and she failed to get up-and-down from there to take bogey.

“I just hit it a little heely and it just floated out to the right,” Korda said. “That’s usually my miss. The ball is above your feet. I was trying to be a little aggressive with it, and my misses have been a little left, so I kind of lifted up and hit it out to the right.”

Ko had a 67 and was in the group six shots behind. More relevant to player of the year, Ko was two shots away from a chance to finish second, which she has to do for any chance to capture player of the year for the second time, and even that depends on how Korda fares.

Going into the weekend of the season finale, they’re all chasing Boutier.

Much like the way she finished her round, Boutier is all about the big finish. An ordinary year turned memorable over the last two months. It started at the Solheim Cup where a 5-and-4 singles victory over Harigae – with whom she played Friday – helped Europe win the cup.

“Céline, she’s a great player,” Harigae said. “Honestly, she’s kind of like an all-around, complete player – great ball-striker, great short game, and really, really good putter. You know, that equals 14 under for two days.”

Boutier returned home after the Solheim Cup and won the French Open, and then two weeks later closed with a 63 to beat Ko and Inbee Park in the ShopRite Classic for her second career LPGA title.

Boutier’s 66 matched the low score of the second round. Danielle Kang also had a 66.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., shot a second-round 70 and is at three under in a tie for 39th.

Gooch handles the wind to take a one-shot lead

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. A strong wind off the Atlantic Ocean swept over Sea Island on Friday, and it was no problem for Talor Gooch of Oklahoma as he handled the exposed Seaside course for a five-under 65 to take a one-shot lead in the RSM Classic.

As expected, the balmy conditions of the opening round that led to record scoring gave way to 25 mile-an-hour wind and much cooler temperatures.

“The only commonality between yesterday and today is that we played 18 holes,” said Zach Johnson, who lives at Sea Island and toiled for a one-under 71 on the Plantation course to finish three shots behind.

Gooch matched the low score of the round – Taylor Moore had a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at Seaside for a 65 – and was at 13-under 129.

He was one shot ahead of John Huh, who had a 67 at Plantation, and Sebastian Munoz, who went from a 60 at Seaside to a 70 in the second round at Plantation. Moore and Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., (68 at Seaside) were two shots behind at 11 under in a two-way tie for fourth.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., shot a 71 and is nine under, tied for ninth. Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., shot a second-round 68 and is at seven under, in a tie for 15th. Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., are both five under in a tie for 39th. Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., is four under in a tie for 52nd. Canadians Adam Svensson and David Hearn did not make the cut.