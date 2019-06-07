 Skip to main content

Brandt Snedeker ties Canadian Open record with second-round 60

Brandt Snedeker ties Canadian Open record with second-round 60

ANCASTER, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Brandt Snedeker shot a 60 during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open on June 7, 2019 in Ancaster, Ont.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

American Brandt Snedeker tied an RBC Canadian Open record by shooting 10-under 60 in the second round on Friday, giving him the lead after the morning wave at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

Snedeker was at 11-under after two rounds, three shots up on a group that included Canadians Mackenzie Hughes and Ben Silverman.

Snedeker and Sweden’s Carl Pettersson are now the only players to shoot 60 at the event. Pettersson did it at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto at 2010 en route to a victory

Greg Norman also had a round of 10-under 62 at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ont., in 1986.

Silverman, of Thornhill, Ont., rocketed up the leaderboard with a 61. His day was highlighted by two eagles and a closing 13-foot birdie putt on No. 9.

Hughes, a native of nearby Dundas, Ont., shot a 4-under 66 for the second day in a row. He drained an eight-foot birdie putt on No. 18 to finish his bogey-free second round at Canada’s lone PGA Tour event.

Henrik Stenson of Sweden and Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland also were at 8 under.

Five Canadians – Hughes, Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., Drew Nesbitt of Shanty Bay, Ont., and David Hearn of Brantford, Ont. – entered Friday’s round within three shots of first-round leader Keegan Bradley.

No Canadian has won the national open since Pat Fletcher in 1954.

