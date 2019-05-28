Brigitte Thibault headlines Canada’s upcoming Pan American Games team

Open this photo in gallery Brigitte Thibault was the only Canadian in the field at the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April. Keith Kountz/The Canadian Press

Brigitte Thibault of Rosemere, Que., was one of four golfers named to Canada’s team on Tuesday for the upcoming Pan-American Games in Lima, Peru.

Thibault made headlines in April when she was the only Canadian in the field at the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The 20-year-old Thibault earned eight top-20 finishes for Fresno State this year and won the Mountain West Conference championship.

She will be joined in the women’s competition by Mary Parsons of Delta, B.C., a sophomore at Indiana University where she won her first collegiate event at the Lady Boilermaker.

Austin Connelly of Lake Doucette, N.S., who resides in Irving, Texas, along with Canada amateur squad member Joey Savoie of La Prairie, Que., will play in the men’s competition.

Connelly will make his second consecutive Pan Am Games appearance after finishing fifth at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto. He is currently playing with conditional status on the European Tour.

Savoie is the top-ranked Canadian male golfer on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (No. 39).