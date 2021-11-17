Brigitte Thibault of Rosemere, Que., headlined the 2022 class of Golf Canada’s amateur teams announced on Wednesday.

Thibault, a grad student at the University of Texas, has been on Canada’s amateur team the past three years.

She won the NCAA’s Rebel Beach Intercollegiate tournament this season and also tied for sixth at the Women’s Porter Cup and the NCAA Stanford Regional in 2021.

Golf Canada is expanding its development roster for the 2022 season, adding 17 additional male and female athletes to the previous year’s amateur and junior squads.

A statement from the national sport organization says that the larger program size will grow the pool of future high-potential Canadian professional golfers.

Professional players who will be part of Team Canada in 2022 will be determined and announced in January.

Joining Thibault on the women’s amateur squad are Brooke Rivers of Brampton, Ont., Celeste Dao of Notre-Dame-de-l’ile-Perrot, Que., Monet Chun of Richmond Hill, Ont., Noemie Pare of Victoriaville, Que., Quebec City’s Sarah-Eve Rheaume, Savannah Grewal of Mississauga, Ont., and Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ont.

The men’s amateur team includes A.J. Ewart of Coquitlam, B.C., Calgary’s Brendan MacDougall, Chris Vandette of Beaconsfield, Que., Etienne Papineau of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., Henry Lee of Coquitlam, B.C., Johnny Travale of Stoney Creek, Ont., Laurent Desmarchais of Longueuil, Que., Matthew Anderson of Mississauga, Max Sekulic of Rycroft, Alta., Noah Steele of Kingston, Ont., Piercen Hunt of Hartland, Wisc., Thomas Giroux of Georgetown, Ont., and Tristan Mandur of Duncan, B.C.