Brigitte Thibault, Mary Parsons headline Golf Canada’s 2021 amateur and junior squads

Brigitte Thibault of Rosemere, Que., and Mary Parsons of Delta, B.C., headlined Golf Canada’s 2021 amateur and juniors squads on Thursday.

The pair were part of Canada’s mixed team that won bronze at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

Joining Thibault and Parsons on the women’s amateur team are Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ont., Alisha Lau of Richmond, B.C., Noemie Pare of Victoriaville, Que., Quebec City’s Sarah-Eve Rheaume and Brooke Rivers of Brampton, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

The men’s amateur squad will include Matthew Anderson of Mississauga, Ont., Cougar Collins of Caledon, Ont., Laurent Desmarchais of Longueuil, Que., Noah Steele of Kingston, Ont., Henry Lee of Coquitlam, B.C., Calgary’s Brendan MacDougall, Etienne Papineau of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., and Hamilton’s Johnny Travale.

Golf Canada also announced its junior teams for the coming year.

The girl’s team features Angela Arora of Surrey, B.C., Katie Cranston of Oakville, Ont, Nicole Gal, also from Oakville, Jennifer Gu of West Vancouver, B.C., Lauren Kim of Surrey, B.C., Vancouver’s Michelle Liu and Emily Zhu of Richmond Hill, Ont.

The boy’s team includes Victoria’s Willy Bishop, Felix Bouchard of Otterburn Park, Que., Malik Dao of Notre-Dame-de-l’Ile-Perrot, Que., Ashton McCulloch of Kingston, Ont., Owen Mullen of Shortts Lake, N.S., JP Parr of St-Celestin, Que., and Calgary’s Hunter Thomson.