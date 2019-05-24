Bronte Law turns in a bogey-free round to share LPGA Tour lead with Nordqvist, Song

Bronte Law chipped in for eagle on the par-five third hole and shot a six-under 65 on Thursday for a share of the lead in the Pure Silk Championship with Anna Nordqvist and Jennifer Song.
Law added a birdie on the par-four seventh — the Englishwoman’s 16th hole in a bogey-free round at windy Kingsmill Resort.
“Started finding myself with a good score. Nothing more to it,” Law said. “On days like this when it’s windy, just got to keep grinding all day, take the chances when they come.”
Song birdied all three par fives in her bogey-free round in the final event before the U.S. Women’s Open next week at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina.
Nordqvist rallied after bogeying No. 3. The Swede birdied Nos. 7, 9 and 10 and 13-16.
“I feel like I’ve played a lot of good — well, can’t say good golf — but I feel like I play a lot solid golf,” Nordqvist said. “Just haven’t really got anything out of it. Today was very consistent, solid and didn’t make any big mistakes.”
Canadian Brooke Henderson was a stroke back with Katherine Perry, Jacqui Concolino, Gemma Dryburgh and Jasmine Suwannapura.
“I don’t know if the wind was supposed to stay like this the rest of the week, but it makes the course a lot tougher,” Henderson said.
Angel Yin shot 67.
Brittany Lincicome opened with a 68 in her final event of the season as she prepares for the birth of a daughter in early September.
Defending-champion Ariya Jutanugarn and top-ranked Ko Jin-young each shot 71.
Hometown star Spieth stays hot, one behind Finau at Colonial
FORT WORTH, Tex. — If Jordan Spieth is going to end a victory drought that’s approaching two years, the three-time major winner picked a good place to give himself a chance.
Spieth opened with a five-under 65 at Colonial on Thursday in his second Texas homecoming in three weeks — coming off his best finish of the season at the PGA Championship — and trailed Tony Finau by one shot. Canada’s Roger Sloan joined Spieth in the tie for second.
Back when he was collecting trophies regularly three years ago, Spieth won on the cozy course made famous by Ben Hogan, and that was between a pair of second-place finishes in Fort Worth. So when it comes to feeling good about his game, Spieth’s in the right place, just a few miles from his hometown of Dallas.
Defending-champion Justin Rose, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 3, shot 74 with four bogeys on the back nine.
The other four players from the top 10 in the field were also over par: No. 7 Francesco Molinari (one-over 71), eighth-ranked Bryson DeChambeau (72), No. 9 Xander Schauffele (76) and 10th-ranked Rickie Fowler (74).
Sloan, a Canadian living in Houston who hadn’t been to Colonial before this week, had a steady round with three birdies on each side. He said his swing coach thought the cozy layout would fit the 32-year-old’s game. He hasn’t played on Sunday in five straight tournaments, missing the initial cut in the first four.
“That’s the tendency every year for me, get off to a good start, go into a little bit of a lull,” said Sloan, whose only victory was on the Canadian tour in 2011. “So, I’m pleased that I was able to turn things around heading into the last little kick of the regular season.”