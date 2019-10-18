 Skip to main content

Golf

Brooke Henderson hits hole in 1, leads LPGA Shanghai

Shanghai
The Associated Press
Brooke Henderson gestures during the second round of the Shanghai LPGA golf tournament in Shanghai on Oct. 18, 2019.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

Brooke Henderson hit a hole-in-one and shot a tournament record 8-under 64 to take the lead in the second round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai on Friday.

The Canadian hit her ace on the 144-yard second hole. She followed that with a bogey, but then birdied four more holes on the front nine, finishing her round at 11-under 133 total.

“I didn’t see it at all, and then Olly (Brett), one of the caddies in our group (for Danielle Kang), turned and said, ‘That went in,“’ said Henderson, who added it was her seventh career hole-in-one. “We were like ‘What? Really?’ That was pretty cool. It definitely got my day started in the right direction.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jessica Korda (67) was two strokes behind in second, followed by defending champion Danielle Kang (67) in third.

Kang holed a 30-yard eagle on the ninth.

“I definitely know that birdies are out there and it’s a pretty tough golf course. It’s not easy to shoot low,” Kang said. “There were a lot of good scores out there today and I know how well these girls can play, so I just got to keep chipping away and keep on trying to make those birdies and see what happens at the end.”

Henderson has won twice this year, at the Meijer LPGA Classic in June and the LOTTE Championship in April.

Nasa Hataoka and Amy Yang, who shared the lead after the first round, dropped back. Yang (71) is tied for fourth alongside Marina Alex (67), while Hataoka (73) is tied for ninth.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, who is coming off a victory on the Korean LPGA Tour last week, shot a 70 to finish tied for 21st.

