 Skip to main content

Brooke Henderson hits hole-in-one at British Women’s Open

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Brooke Henderson hits hole-in-one at British Women’s Open

LANCASHIRE, England
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Canada’s Brooke Henderson is aces at the British Women’s Open.

Henderson had a hole-in-one on the ninth hole in the second round of the LPGA major event on Friday. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., finished the day tied for eighth at 5 under overall after shooting a 2-under 70 round.

Using a nine-iron on the par 3 No. 9, Henderson was visibly surprised when the ball took a single bounce and landed straight in the hole.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s the second ace of her professional career.

England’s Florentyna Parker had a hole-in-one on the same hole in Thursday’s first round.

Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum is atop the leaderboard after back-to-back 67s put her at 10 under.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.