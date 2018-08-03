Brooke Henderson hits hole-in-one at British Women’s Open

Canada’s Brooke Henderson is aces at the British Women’s Open.
Henderson had a hole-in-one on the ninth hole in the second round of the LPGA major event on Friday. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., finished the day tied for eighth at 5 under overall after shooting a 2-under 70 round.
Using a nine-iron on the par 3 No. 9, Henderson was visibly surprised when the ball took a single bounce and landed straight in the hole.
It’s the second ace of her professional career.
England’s Florentyna Parker had a hole-in-one on the same hole in Thursday’s first round.
Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum is atop the leaderboard after back-to-back 67s put her at 10 under.
🚨HOLE IN ONE🚨— Ricoh Women’s British Open (@RICOHWomensBrit) August 3, 2018
One bounce and IN for @brookehendersonon the 9th! That's another £2,000 for @ARUKnews🎉 #RWBO pic.twitter.com/19GhKKQNm1
