Brooke Henderson of Canada vaults into lead after her second round at Meijer LPGA Classic

Canada’s Brooke Henderson had sole possession of the lead after her second round of the Meijer LPGA Classic.

The native of Smiths Falls, Ont., had her second straight score of eight-under 64 on Friday to go up by three shots on American Brittany Altomare prior to the later tee-off times.

Henderson completed her first round with 12 holes on Friday after darkness halted play on Thursday, jumping into a one-stroke lead after 18 holes.

The 21-year-old, who won this event in 2017, had nine birdies and one bogey in the second round.

“I started off really well late last night and I was able to carry it on early this morning,” Henderson said. “Then I had lunch and came right back and played another 18. I just felt really confident today with my ball striking, which is awesome, and I rolled in a few putts, too.”

Just before play was suspended on Thursday, Henderson got a hole-in-one on her sixth hole (the par-three 15th after starting on No. 10) to go to four under.

Henderson is looking for a Canadian record (on the PGA or LPGA Tours) ninth career title.

“I’m pretty tired right now, not a lot of sleep last night with the late night, early morning, so I look forward to some rest later tonight,” Henderson said. “I think it kind of was a bonus when I had things rolling just to keep it going.”

Alena Sharp of Hamilton was five under through 36 holes after an even-par 72 in the second round. Quebec City’s Anne-Catherine Tanguay was three under after also shooting a 72.

Calgary’s Jaclyn Lee was two under, while Brittany Marchand of Orangeville, Ont., and Selena Costabile of Thornhill, Ont., had later tee-off times after each shot 76 in the first round.

Rose’s short game at Pebble to keep early lead at US Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. Justin Rose wasn’t too bothered by two poor swings that slowed his momentum on Friday in the U.S. Open. He had too many great par saves that kept him atop the leaderboard when he finished his second round at Pebble Beach.

Rose, leading by as many as four shots among the early starters, had to settle for a one-under 70 that sends him into the weekend in good shape to pursue another U.S. Open. He was two shots ahead of Aaron Wise, who had an equal share of good and bad for a 71.

Tiger Woods was seven shots behind, and it felt like more.

Woods made a birdie on his second hole and then missed everything else the rest of the day. Outside of his lone birdie from 10 feet on No. 11, he didn’t make a putt longer than five feet.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka started slowly and finished with two late birdies for another 69. He was three shots behind in his bid to match a 114-year record with a third straight U.S. Open title.

Rose was at seven-under 135 as Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and others played in the afternoon.

“At this point, there’s not a lot to worry about,” Rose said. “If you’re one ahead, one behind, it’s a lot of golf to be played. But it’s the perfect spot after two days.”