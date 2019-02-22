Brooke Henderson six shots back of leader Jenny Shin at LPGA Thailand

South Korean golfer Jenny Shin snatched the lead at the LPGA Thailand with a birdie on the last hole of the second round at Siam Country Club Pattaya on Friday.
Shin bogeyed the sixth hole, but sunk five birdies in the rest of the round, including the par-5 18th. Her round of four-under 68 put her at 11-under over all and one shot ahead of the field.
Three players were tied for second: Lizette Salas of the United States (68), Minjee Lee of Australia (69), and first-round leader Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea (71).
Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., is six shots off the lead after a one-over 73 left her at five-under for the tourney.
Shin said she was feeling the heat and thought she could have played better.
“I wasn’t hydrated enough this morning and I could feel it by late afternoon,” she said. “I could have made a few more putts. I will try to make sure I’m hydrated more tomorrow.”
Salas said she was seeing the benefit of spending more time in the gym in the off-season.
“I’m not a rookie anymore, I’m a vet, so it’s time to get serious,” Salas said. “I’ve found I can be more aggressive with the driving game and things are starting to pay off.”
Lee could have finished as co-leader, but a poor approach shot on her last hole slipped off the green and she finished with a bogey.
Two-time champion Amy Yang fired a six-under 66 to be two shots off the lead in a tie for fifth with Americans Austin Ernst (66) and Amy Olson (67).
Moriya Jutanugarn set herself again as a strong local contender after her 68 lifted her into a share of ninth place with Carlota Ciganda of Spain, Katherine Kirk of Australia, and Ryann O’Toole of the United States. They were four shots behind.
Moriya tied for second last year.
Her top-ranked sister Ariya dropped to four-under after a par 72 including consecutive double bogeys.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.