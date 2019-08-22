Brooke Henderson takes clubhouse lead in first round of CP Women’s Open

Open this photo in gallery Brooke Henderson hits her tee shot on the 8th hole during the first round of the CP Women's Open at Magna Golf Club on Aug. 22, 2019 in Aurora, Ont. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Canada’s Brooke Henderson got off to a strong start in her title defence at the CP Women’s Open.

Henderson shot 6-under 66 in the opening round of the LPGA Tour event at Magna Golf Club to take the clubhouse lead after the morning wave.

Henderson, who had an early morning tee-off time, birdied No. 18 to move into sole possession of first. After the morning wave, she was two strokes ahead of Su Oh of Australia, Amy Yang of Korea and Georgia Hall of England.

The 21-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., became the first Canadian since 1973 to win the national women’s open last year when she captured the title in Regina.

Henderson has won nine career LPGA Tour events, a record for Canadians on the PGA or LPGA tours. She is sixth on the LPGA money list this year.

Fifteen Canadians and 96 of the top 100 money winners on the LPGA Tour this year are in the field this week at the US$2.25-million tournament.