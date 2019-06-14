 Skip to main content

Brooke Henderson vaults into lead after first round of LPGA Tour event

Brooke Henderson vaults into lead after first round of LPGA Tour event

Grand Rapids, Mich.
The Canadian Press
Brooke Henderson hits her second shot on the ninth hole during the continuation of the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club on June 14, 2019 in Grand Rapids Michigan.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Canada’s Brooke Henderson has the lead after the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic.

The native of Smiths Falls, Ont., completed the suspended first round at 8-under 64 on Friday, giving her a one-stroke lead on Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa.

Just before play was halted because of darkness Friday night, Henderson got a hole-in-one on her sixth hole (the par-3 15th after starting on No. 10) to go to 4 under. She followed that up with four more birdies on Friday morning.

The second round of the 72-hole event also was scheduled to be played on Friday.

The 21-year-old Henderson, who won this event in 2017, is looking for a Canadian record (on the PGA or LPGA Tours) ninth career title.

Alena Sharp of Hamilton is three off the pace after carding a 67, while Quebec City’s Anne-Catherine Tanguay had a 69.

Calgary’s Jaclyn Lee shot a 71, while Brittany Marchand of Orangeville, Ont., and Selena Costabile of Thornhill, Ont., each settled for a 76.

