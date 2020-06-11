 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Golf

Calgary's Shaw Charity Classic golf tournament cancelled

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Wes Short Jr. hits from a sand trap on the seventh fariway during the PGA Tour Champion's Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary on Sept. 1, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The PGA Tour Champions’ Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary has been cancelled.

The City of Calgary revoking event permits until Aug. 31, and international travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompted organizers of the Aug. 24-30 tournament to call it off.

“Over the past few weeks, we have had extensive meetings with all of our key stakeholders including the PGA Tour, along with our generous corporate partners and vendors,” executive director Sean Van Kesteren said in a statement Thursday.

“We’ve determined that, after weighing all options, it was best to press pause and focus on bringing golf fans back together in 2021.”

The Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club tournament is the latest marquee Canadian golf event to fall victim to the pandemic following the PGA’s RBC Canadian Open at St. George’s Golf and Country Club and the Mackenzie Tour, which is the country’s professional development circuit.

The LPGA’s CP Women’s Open Aug. 31 to Sept. 6 at Vancouver’s Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club remains on that tour’s schedule for now.

Rocco Mediate and Fred Couples are among previous winners of the Shaw Charity Classic, which has raised $48 million for 213 youth-based charities in Alberta over its seven-year history.

