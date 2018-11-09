Cameron Champ shoots 9-under 62, sets early pace at Mayakoba Classic

Cameron Champ set the early pace Friday in the Mayakoba Classic with a 9-under 62 as the big-hitting rookie goes for his second PGA Tour title of the season.
Champ missed only two greens for the second straight round at El Camaleon Golf Club, including his final one that led to a lone bogey. He was at 12-under 130 and had a one-shot lead among the early starters.
Matt Kuchar, who shared the 18-hole lead, was among those playing in the afternoon.
Jordan Spieth was likely done for the year. He had a 69 and was outside the cut line with half of the field still on the course in good scoring conditions.
Champ already won the Sanderson Farms Championship two weeks ago, held opposite a World Golf Championships event.
