Corey Conners plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club in Lahaina, Hawaii, on on Jan. 7.Andy Lyons/Getty Images

When Mike Weir faced a seven-foot putt on the 18th green to get into a playoff in the 2003 Masters, 11-year-old Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., didn’t have the nerves to watch.

“I had to leave the living room,” Conners recalled almost 20 years later. “I heard my dad cheer and I knew he’d made it.”

Weir went on to win that Masters on the first playoff hole over Len Mattiace. While it is still the only golf major to be won by a Canadian male, its importance lives on in the likes of Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Pendrith, Brooke Henderson and others on the professional men’s and ladies golf tours who were greatly influenced by the event.

“I remember vividly thinking after he won that golf is something I wanted to do for a living,” Conners said in an interview. “Mike Weir became this huge role model, not just for me but for tons of young golfers across the country. And when I finally got on tour, he became a huge resource for me.”

Conners is among a cadre of young Canadians making an impact on the PGA Tour. Along with Hughes and Pendrith there are six others who hold PGA Tour cards, including winners Adam Hadwin, Nick Taylor and Adam Svensson, who garnered his first victory in November. There are four Canadian women on the LPGA Tour, including superstar Henderson as well as Alena Sharp, Maude-Aimée Leblanc and Maddie Szeryk.

If it seems as though Canada is on a golfing roll, it’s because it is. In fact, 2022 was one of the most successful years in history for Canadian professional golfers, with Hughes, Svensson and Henderson combining for four wins and Pendrith and Conners representing Canada at the Presidents Cup. And Henderson won the first LPGA event of 2023 for her 13th victory on the LPGA Tour.

But the folks at Golf Canada believe our presence on the two big golfing circuits should be much greater given the enormous interest in the sport in this country. To that end, the sport’s governing body has mounted what many believe is an audacious plan to have 30 Canadians holding either PGA Tour or LPGA Tour cards by 2032.

“We have 5.8 million golfers in Canada,” says Kevin Blue, chief sport officer for Golf Canada and the person charged with making the bold goals a reality. “To provide world-class support to players and aspire to world-class performance, you have to match with world-class commitment and world-class resources. It’s not like just run the ground balls out a little harder and all will be fine. That’s not how it works.”

The fact is, other countries produce top 200 players at a more efficient rate relative to their participation levels, including countries that are similar, culturally and geopolitically, than Canada. Countries such as Denmark, Sweden, Australia and England. This country has the third most golf courses of any country in the world despite having the 17th largest population among global golfing countries. The top-200 efficiency index is a ratio that compares the number of top 200 players compared to the number of golf courses in each country.

“A country develops its top players efficiently (or inefficiently) if they place more (or fewer) players in the world top 200 than would be expected according to the number of golf courses in their country,” says a Golf Canada study.

The official world golf rankings are dominated by Americans, to no one’s surprise, with 84 in the top 200. Next is England with 18, South Africa with 12, Japan with 11 and Australia with 10. Canada has six men in the top 200, two more than Scotland and Sweden.

The women’s side is dominated by Americans, Koreans and Japanese. South Korea has a stunning 62 women ranked in the top 200 of all women golfers in the world. Next is Japan at 42. The U.S. is third at 31. Canada has only two in the top 200, while Sweden, a country far less than a third of our size, has seven.

How Canada stacks up Where canada fits in on golf's biggest stage Country Total M and W in World Top 200 No. of courses Men in top 50 OWGR Men in top 200 OWGR Women in top 50 Rolex Women in top 200 Rolex Population Courses per 1,000 km2 Population per course England 23 2,270 4 18 2 5 55,977,200 17.42 24,660 Australia 16 1,584 5 10 2 6 25,364,307 0.21 16,013 Sweden 11 662 1 4 4 7 10,285,453 1.47 15,537 Canada 8 2,564 1 6 1 2 37,589,262 0.26 14,660 Denmark 5 346 0 3 0 2 5,818,553 8.03 16,817 Source: Golf Canada; Official World Golf Ranking

So what is the plan to translate more of those playing the game into top-flight touring pros? Not surprisingly it starts with money. Many of the countries ahead of Canada in developing highly rated pros spend more in the early stages of the players’ development. Golf Australia, for instance, has a budget that exceeds $4.5-million annually for player development. Canada usually spends about half of that. That’s about to change.

One of the biggest impacts Blue has had since assuming his position is in the area of fundraising. He’s raised millions from private donors to be used for identifying talent at a younger age across the country and then putting those players in the best position to succeed. The budget for player development could soon rival Australia’s.

Some of those funds, for instance, have been used to hire a full-time, national talent-identification director, Tristan Mullally. His job will be to seek out those players who might not be winning all the junior tournaments, but have the potential to become great players with the right support.

“It’s much less about identifying who is going to be a superstar and much more about identifying the player who has those aspirations and helping them achieve them,” Mullally said over the phone.

Some of those players, or at least their families, may not have the financial means to hire coaches to give them proper training. That’s where Golf Canada can step in, providing the help of a top-level coaches network across the country.

Golf Canada’s high-performance program for both men and women is made up of two teams: one is composed of boys and girls who have been identified as top junior golfers (Team Canada – NextGen has 12 boys and 10 girls under 21).

The second team, which has 20 men and 15 women, is made up of top-end amateurs who might be in their junior or senior year of university and players who have turned pro and are learning the ropes on development tours such as PGA Tour Canada and for the women, the Epson Tour in the United States.

Players in the junior program have access to top coaching, and gain access to some of the top junior tournaments in the world. The older amateurs and young pros are helped with funding and gaining access to PGA tournaments such as the Canadian Open.

The money that Blue has helped raise will also allow Golf Canada to expand the numbers in both of those programs and hire more coaches. Money will also help build training facilities and accommodation in warm-weather states such as Arizona and Florida.

Derek Ingram, the long-time men’s coach for Golf Canada as well as the personal coach of Conners and Pendrith, said the organization faces huge challenges to reach its goal but he believes it can be done.

“We’re a giant country with not many people in it,” he said. “And it can get really, really cold and the facilities aren’t all that great. So we’re kind of behind the 8-ball right off the bat.” Yet, increasingly Canadian players are demonstrating that the dream to play on the PGA Tour is achievable with the proper dedication and support.

The challenges for women are just as great, but different, too.

Salimah Mussani, who was promoted to head coach of Team Canada’s women’s program last spring, said women play on the LPGA Tour at a much earlier age than men on the PGA Tour. For women it’s between 20 and 21, she said, for the guys it’s around 28.

“So that presents unique challenges,” said Salimah, the two-time Ontario and Canadian junior champion, who played college golf at Stanford. “My job, in part, is to help them achieve that level of readiness at an earlier age. Some girls aren’t even going to college and turning pro right away. Or just going to college for a couple of years.”

In other words, the runway for women to the pro level is shorter than it is for the men. Salimah is overseeing girls who have played in LPGA events before their teens, such as Vancouver’s Michelle Liu, who played in the CP Canadian Women’s Open in 2019 at the age of 12.

“We’re establishing some pretty aggressive goals and establishing a culture of accountability with the women,” Salimah said. “Along with the opportunity and resources they’re being given come expectations and a certain level of commitment.”

Szeryk, of London, Ont., secured her LPGA status in 2022 and experienced all the ups and downs a rookie pro often does.

A long-time member of Golf Canada’s national team program, Szeryk says everyone’s journey to the LPGA is different. She chose to play four years at Texas A&M before making the leap to the pro ranks.

“For me, that’s what I wanted to do, enjoy the college experience and hone my game,” Szeryk said from a tour stop in California. “Some girls decide to jump after a year or two of college. It all depends on how confident you feel making that leap.”

Szeryk credits the Golf Canada high-performance program for giving her opportunities to work on her game, which she wouldn’t have enjoyed otherwise. And without those opportunities, her chances of securing the college scholarship she received would have been much slimmer.

She says the funding that Golf Canada extends to young pros on developmental circuits such as the Epson Tour is crucial.

“It’s really expensive,” she said. “You don’t make a lot of money on those tours, especially if you’re not making cuts. I almost didn’t go to second stage of qualifying school last year because of money but Golf Canada helped me out and I ended up getting my LPGA card. A lot of girls don’t have that support network to keep them afloat.”

Corey Conners can relate. When he was trying to make it to the PGA Tour, he often played alongside young pros from Australia who weren’t as concerned about money for their next entry fee or hotel stay because of the assistance they were receiving from Golf Australia.

“There are lots of obstacles to making it to the tour and financial ones are some of the biggest,” Conners said. “Certainly, I was a bit jealous at the financial support some of the guys from Australia were getting. It just lifts such a burden off your shoulders and believe me, money concerns can weigh you down.”

Conners said that when he first heard of Golf Canada’s goal of having 30 Canadians with either their PGA or LPGA cards by 2032 he thought it was incredibly ambitious. But after he started thinking about it, he concluded it was attainable.

“The last 10 years we have really seen our numbers on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour grow a lot,” Conners said. “I mean, we have almost 10 guys with their PGA cards now. It sounds like [Golf Canada] is very serious and has a great plan and most importantly the resources to make it work. So it’s exciting to think about.”

And Conners agrees that the more Canadians on tour, the greater the inspiration for young Canadians who dream about being there themselves.

For 11-year-old Corey Conners that inspiration was Mike Weir. Today, it’s him and the other Canadians making a splash on golf’s biggest stages.