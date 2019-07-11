 Skip to main content

Golf Canada’s 21-year-old Brooke Henderson wins ESPY for best female golfer after two LPGA Tour wins

Canada's 21-year-old Brooke Henderson wins ESPY for best female golfer after two LPGA Tour wins

Los Angeles, California, United States
The Canadian Press
Event signage appears at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Canada’s Brooke Henderson can add an ESPY to her trophy case.

Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., was named best female golfer at the annual celebration of athletes on Wednesday.

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards are presented by the ABC television network and were previously put on by American sports network ESPN.

“Extremely honoured to receive Best Female Golfer at the #ESPYS!! So cool!” said Henderson from her verified Twitter account.

She was unable to attend the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles because she’s competing at the Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, this week.

The 21-year-old Henderson has won two LPGA Tour tournaments this season, becoming the winningest Canadian pro golfer with a total of nine career victories.

Henderson won the LOTTE Championship on April 17 and the Meijer LPGA Classic on June 13.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

