Golf Canada’s Richard Jung wins Beijing Championship on PGA Tour Series-China

The Canadian Press
Team Canada development squad golfer Richard Jung

Toronto’s Richard Jung won the Beijing Championship.

Toronto’s Richard Jung has kept the Beijing Championship in Canada.

A year after Canadian Peter Campbell won the event Jung pulled away in wet, rainy conditions, shooting 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory over Ryann Ree on Sunday. The win is Jung’s second career PGA Tour Series-China title.

Jung, 26, entered the day tied for the lead with Max McGreevy. He took the lead for good when he birdied No. 4 and never let up, picking up four more birdies and one bogey to finish with a 19-under total of 272 at Topwin Golf and Country Club.

McGreevy earned his third top-five in four Tour events after carding a 71 to finish third at 16-under along with Chiehpo Lee (66).

The former Canadian Boys Golf Championship winner (2010) was steady all day, starting with three straight pars before finding his rhythm.

In addition to his birdie at the fourth, he picked up birdies on holes 6, 10, 12 and a birdie on 15, a hole where he initially thought he had lost his ball.

“Hole 15 was crucial. I hit it way left, and if I hadn’t found that ball it would have been a different story,” said Jung. “I was just under a tree and somehow made birdie. I had 30 yards to the pin and was able to hit a really good shot and roll the putt in.”

In just his second Tour event of the season, Jung was thrilled with the way he handled himself to hold onto the lead and earn his first Tour title since winning the Suzhou Open in June of 2018.

