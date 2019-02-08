Canadian Alena Sharp tied for fifth after two rounds of LPGA’s Vic Open

Canada’s Alena Sharp is tied for fifth at the halfway mark of the LPGA Tour’s ISPS Handa Vic Open.
The Hamilton golfer shot a 3-under 69 in the second round on Friday and is 7 under for the tournament, six strokes back of leader Kim Kaufman of the U.S.
All four Canadians in the first full-field event of the season made the first cut.
Quebec City’s Anne-Catherine Tanguay is tied for 12th at 5 under after a 74 on Friday. She entered the second round tied for second.
Calgary’s Jaclyn Lee, making her professional debut, is tied for 33rd at 3 under, while Brittany Marchand of Orangeville, Ont., is tied for 41st at 2 under.
Following the third round, the field will be cut to the low 35 players and ties.
In the men’s European Tour event at the same venue, Canadian-American dual citizen Austin Connelly, who represents Canada, made the cut at 6 under. He is eight shots back of leaders Jason Scrivener and Nick Flanagan of Australia.
