Canadian Corey Conners just one off lead at RBC Heritage

Open this photo in gallery Corey Conners of Canada putts on the eighth green during the second round of the RBC Heritage on June 19, 2020 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Canada’s Corey Conners was one stroke off the lead after firing an 8-under-par 63 in the second round of the RBC Heritage on Friday.

Conners, from Listowel, Ont., sat tied for second with Bryson DeChambeau at 11 under at the halfway point of the PGA Tour event, one stroke back of Webb Simpson as the morning wave came to a close.

Conners didn’t have a bogey in the second round, hitting 88.89 per cent of greens in regulation.

Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., also is in contention. He is 8 under for the tournament after shooting a 3-under 68 on Friday.

Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., is 5 under for the tournament.

Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont. (even par), and David Hearn of Brantford, Ont. (2 over) likely will miss the cut.

Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., has an afternoon tee time. He was 1 under after the first round.

It marks the second PGA Tour event since play resumed after the circuit was suspended earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic. No fans are at the course.