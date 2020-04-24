 Skip to main content
Canadian golf executive Scott Pritchard named head of Mackenzie Tour

PONTE VERDE BEACH, Fla.
The Canadian Press
Canadian golf executive Scott Pritchard has been named the new head of the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada.

The PGA Tour announced executive restructuring of its two international tours Friday.

Todd Rhinehart, who had been leading both the Mackenzie Tour and the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, will now focus solely on the Latin-American circuit.

Pritchard joined the Canadian Tour, the predecessor to the Mackenzie Tour, as an executive in 2011. After the PGA acquired the Canadian Tour and established the Mackenzie Tour, Pritchard was named director of tournament business affairs for the tour’s first full season in 2013. He was promoted to vice-president in March 2017.

Prior to joining the Canadian Tour, Pritchard worked in a number of roles for the PGA of Canada between 2003 and 2011 after graduating from the University of Ottawa.

“I am both excited and grateful for this opportunity to lead the Mackenzie Tour,” Pritchard said in a statement. “I know what a great Tour it is, and so do our players, who have consistently used this Tour as their path to their ultimate goal, which is the PGA TOUR.

“To be a part of this and lead our dedicated team is truly an honour. There is much to do, I look forward to all the hard work ahead and appreciate what Todd did during his time in Canada and Jeff Monday before him.”

The Mackenzie Tour, a series of tournaments played each summer across Canada and the United States, is a feeder circuit for the Korn Ferry Tour. The leading 10 money-winners at the end of each season earn status on the Korn Ferry, which is one step below the PGA Tour.

