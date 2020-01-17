 Skip to main content

Golf

Register
AdChoices

Canadian golfer Richard T. Lee three shots back after second round of Singapore Open

Singapore
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canadian golfer Richard T. Lee remained among the leaders heading into the weekend at the Singapore Open after carding a second round of two-under 69.

Lee, from Toronto, was at seven under after two rounds, three shots back of leader Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand.

The US$1-million tournament is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Japan Tour. It features a solid international field, including American Matt Kuchar, Sweden’s Henrik Stenson and England’s Justin Rose.

Story continues below advertisement

Rose (66) and Kuchar (68) were tied for fourth at eight under, a shot behind Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines and Joohyung Kim of South Korea.

Stenson (72) was tied for 24th at two under.

Lee, 29, has won twice on the Asian Tour and finished 33rd on the circuit’s order of merit last year.

Lee is 392nd in the world golf rankings.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies