Canadian golfer Richard T. Lee three shots back after second round of Singapore Open

Canadian golfer Richard T. Lee remained among the leaders heading into the weekend at the Singapore Open after carding a second round of two-under 69.
Lee, from Toronto, was at seven under after two rounds, three shots back of leader Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand.
The US$1-million tournament is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Japan Tour. It features a solid international field, including American Matt Kuchar, Sweden’s Henrik Stenson and England’s Justin Rose.
Rose (66) and Kuchar (68) were tied for fourth at eight under, a shot behind Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines and Joohyung Kim of South Korea.
Stenson (72) was tied for 24th at two under.
Lee, 29, has won twice on the Asian Tour and finished 33rd on the circuit’s order of merit last year.
Lee is 392nd in the world golf rankings.