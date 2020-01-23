 Skip to main content

Canadian Graham DeLaet withdraws from upcoming PGA tournament with back injury

SAN DIEGO
The Canadian Press
Graham DeLaet watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship on Aug. 11, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C.

Graham DeLaet has withdrawn from the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open with a back injury, a familiar issue for the Canadian golfer.

DeLaet, who turned 38 on Wednesday, dropped out Thursday before play began at the event.

The native of Weyburn, Sask., ended a nearly two-year absence on the PGA Tour in October after a second back surgery. He has played five tournaments since his return from a back problem, missing the cut in three events and posting a top finish of a tie for 58th.

DeLaet, who first earned his PGA Tour card in 2010, finished a career-best eighth in the FedEx Cup standings in 2013, a year in which he landed a spot on the international team in the Presidents Cup.

DeLaet, who is playing on a major medical exemption this year, hasn’t won on the PGA Tour. He has three career second-place finishes.

