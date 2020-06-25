 Skip to main content
Canadian Mackenzie Hughes shoots 60 in opening round of Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn.
The Canadian Press
Mackenzie Hughes reacts after a shot during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., on June 25, 2020.

Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Canadian golfer Mackenzie Hughes shot an opening round of 10-under 60 Thursday at the PGA’s Travelers Championship.

Hughes, from Dundas, Ont., had 10 birdies and no bogeys to lead Rory McIlroy by three shots among the round’s early finishers.

Hughes had a chance to shoot the 12th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history, but missed a 40-foot putt for birdie on hole No. 9, his 18th hole of the day.

He beat his previous best round on the tour, a 61 at the 2017 RSM Classic.

Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., is the only Canadian to shoot under 60, carding a round of 59 at the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge.

