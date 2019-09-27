 Skip to main content

Golf Canadian Nick Taylor vaults into tie for lead at Safeway Open

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canadian Nick Taylor vaults into tie for lead at Safeway Open

The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Nick Taylor of Canada hits on the 17th hole during the second round of the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort on September 27, 2019 in Napa, California.

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Canada’s Nick Taylor is tied for the clubhouse lead after his second round of the Safeway Open.

The native of Abbotsford, B.C., shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 today to put him at 9 under at the halfway mark of the PGA Tour event.

Taylor, 31, was tied with South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli and Americans Adam Long and Justin Thomas after the morning wave.

Story continues below advertisement

Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford was three shots off the lead and David Hearn of Brantford, Ont., was six back after playing in morning groups.

Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., was 4 over and will miss the cut.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., and Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., had afternoon tee times.

Taylor is on the PGA Tour for the sixth year in a row. He finished 44th in the FedEx Cup standings last season.

Taylor’s lone PGA Tour win came in 2015 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter