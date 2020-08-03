 Skip to main content
Canadian Taylor Pendrith closer to U.S. Open spot after tying for second at Korn Ferry event

Omaha, Neb.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Taylor Pendrith of Canada hits off the 14th tee during the first round of the TPC Colorado Championship contested at TPC Colorado on July 01, 2020 in Berthoud, Colo.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Canadian golfer Taylor Pendrith took a huge step toward locking up a spot in the U.S. Open with his fourth consecutive top-three finish on the Korn Ferry Tour on Sunday.

Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., finished in a five-way tie for second at the Pinnacle Bank Championship, one stroke behind winner Seth Reeves of the United States.

Pendrith shot a personal-best 5-under 66 on Sunday to come in at 10 under for the 72-hole tournament.

The 29-year-old Pendrith is third in the tour standings.

The top five after next week’s event in North Plains, Ore., earn spots in the U.S. Open, Sept. 17-20 in Mamaroneck, N.Y. It would mark Pendrith’s first career major.

The top 25 in the Korn Ferry standings next fall will earn spots on the PGA Tour for the 2021-22 season.

Pendrith birdied Nos. 12, 16 and 17 on Sunday to charge up the leaderboard.

Stuart Macdonald of Vancouver tied for 20th at 6 under.

