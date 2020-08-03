Canadian Taylor Pendrith closer to U.S. Open spot after tying for second at Korn Ferry event

Canadian golfer Taylor Pendrith took a huge step toward locking up a spot in the U.S. Open with his fourth consecutive top-three finish on the Korn Ferry Tour on Sunday.
Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., finished in a five-way tie for second at the Pinnacle Bank Championship, one stroke behind winner Seth Reeves of the United States.
Pendrith shot a personal-best 5-under 66 on Sunday to come in at 10 under for the 72-hole tournament.
The 29-year-old Pendrith is third in the tour standings.
The top five after next week’s event in North Plains, Ore., earn spots in the U.S. Open, Sept. 17-20 in Mamaroneck, N.Y. It would mark Pendrith’s first career major.
The top 25 in the Korn Ferry standings next fall will earn spots on the PGA Tour for the 2021-22 season.
Pendrith birdied Nos. 12, 16 and 17 on Sunday to charge up the leaderboard.
Stuart Macdonald of Vancouver tied for 20th at 6 under.