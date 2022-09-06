Corey Conners hits a shot during the first round of the TOUR Championship, at East Lake Golf Club, in Atlanta, Ga., on Aug. 25.Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Canada’s Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners have been named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup.

It’s the first time that more than one Canadian will compete in the best-on-best tournament that sees a team from the United States play an international squad.

Conners, from Listowel, Ont., was an automatic selection after finishing the PGA Tour season fourth on the international team standings.

Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was a captain’s selection, officially chosen by Trevor Immelman on Tuesday.

Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., and Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., were also considered for the event.

Quail Hollow Club outside of Charlotte, N.C., will host the Presidents Cup starting Sept. 20.