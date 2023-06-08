Open this photo in gallery: Corey Conners hits a tee shot during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open, at Oakdale Golf & Country Club, in Toronto, on June 8.VAUGHN RIDLEY/Getty Images

Canada’s Corey Conners is tied for the clubhouse lead at the RBC Canadian Open.

Conners, from Listowel, Ont., shot a 5-under 67 in the morning wave of the first round.

England’s Aaron Rai and Americans Justin Lower and Chesson Hadley were grouped with Conners atop the leaderboard with the afternoon wave still on the course.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland shot a 1-under 71 as he looks for his third consecutive Canadian Open title.

A Canadian has not won the men’s national golf championship since Pat Fletcher accomplished the feat at Vancouver’s Point Grey Golf and Country Club in 1954.

Play continues through to Sunday at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto’s northwest corner.