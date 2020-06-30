CP Women’s Open cancelled for 2020 due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions

Open this photo in gallery Jin Young Ko of Korea hits her tee shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the CP Women's Open at Magna Golf Club on Aug. 24, 2019 in Aurora, Ont. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The 2020 CP Women’s Open has been cancelled.

The Canadian women’s professional golf championship was scheduled for the first week of September at Vancouver’s Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club.

Organizers had hoped that the tournament would be able to go ahead as planned, but travel and border restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible.

Story continues below advertisement

Shaughnessy and the city of Vancouver will instead host the event in 2021.

Golf Canada had already cancelled all of its national championships.

The RBC Canadian Open, Canada’s men’s professional championship, was cancelled in mid-April.

More coming.