 Skip to main content

Golf CP Women’s Open like a family reunion for Anne-Catherine Tanguay and other Canadian golfers

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

CP Women’s Open like a family reunion for Anne-Catherine Tanguay and other Canadian golfers

John Chidley-Hill
Aurora, Ont.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Anne-Catherine Tanguay at a tournament in June.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The CP Women’s Open is more like a family reunion than an LPGA Tour event for Anne-Catherine Tanguay.

Tanguay, Brooke Henderson, Alena Sharp, Brittany Marchand and Jaclyn Lee have forged a tight bond on the LPGA Tour this season, and that circle will expand to a total of 15 Canadians at the national championship this week. Tanguay spoke on Wednesday about the sense of community Canada’s elite female golfers have developed across the sport’s amateur and pro ranks.

“It’s huge. We’re really, really tight,” Tanguay said. “I mean, to have five Canadians full time on the LPGA this year, it was big. We play our practice rounds together. We go out to dinner. We really try to support each other in every way we can.”

Story continues below advertisement

That community spirit has centred around Lee after she had to pull out of the CP Women’s Open with an injured wrist before the final field was announced. The Calgary native is in attendance at Magna Golf Club in Aurora, Ont., to cheer on her friends.

“I just had a conversation with her about that injury,” Tanguay said. “We’re trying to support her and be there for her.”

Other Canadians in the field include Maude-Aimée LeBlanc, Megan Osland, Maddie Szeryk and Valerie Tanguay from the Symetra Tour, former LPGA golfer Lorie Kane and Casey Ward, who earned a sponsor exemption after Monday qualifying and sometimes plays on the PGA of Canada.

There’s also a strong amateur contingent with Celeste Dao, Brigitte Thibault, Michelle Liu, Mary Parsons and Emily Zhu.

“It’s very nice to see a lot of Canadians playing in the field this week,” Sharp said. “There are a lot of Canadians doing really well on the Symetra Tour. I know that they’re working hard to get out here, and I think golf in Canada is on the rise.”

Tanguay believes that Canada’s burgeoning women’s golf scene is owing in part to a culture of mentorship with older golfers taking younger players under their wing.

“It’s just been really, really cool having some role models,” Tanguay said. “Like I try to be a role model for the younger girls, but I’ve been fortunate to have Alena that was there and Lorie Kane that came before me and did that for me.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m happy to do it, too, for the younger girls.”

The other major factor is the success of Henderson, the 21-year-old phenom who won last year’s CP Women’s Open to end a 45-year Canadian title drought at the national championship. This year, she set a record for most wins by a Canadian professional golfer with her ninth career tour victory.

“There are a lot of young girls that aspire to be just like her,” Tanguay said. “So I think she’s also helping to grow Canadian golf and have like more young girls involved in the game.”

Henderson often cites Sharp as her mentor, though Sharp insists their mentor-protege relationship has morphed into a friendship.

“I’m not shy to ask her about advice on things about a shot or something,” the 38-year-old Sharp said. “It’s blossomed into a nice friendship. The four of us, [caddies] Sarah Bowman and Brittany Henderson as well.

“We all get long really well and have a good time together. So it’s nice to have that on tour.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter