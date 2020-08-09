 Skip to main content
Golf

Danielle Kang seizes on Lydia Ko’s collapse to win second straight in Ohio

Sylviania, Ohio
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Danielle Kang celebrates with the trophy after winning the Marathon LPGA Classic during the final round at Highland Meadows Golf Club on August 09, 2020 in Sylvania, Ohio.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Five shots behind with six holes to play, Danielle Kang won her second straight LPGA Tour event on Sunday when Lydia Ko took double bogey on the final hole in the Marathon Classic.

Kang began her rally with consecutive birdies on the 13th and 14th holes at Highland Meadows, and then all she needed were pars the rest of the way for a 3-under 68, all because of Ko’s shocking collapse.

Ko was poised to end two years and 44 tournaments without a victory. She made bogey on the 14th hole, and with Kang’s birdies, the lead suddenly was down to two. Ko dropped another shot on the 16th, and caught a break when Kang was in position for birdie on the par-5 17th and had to settle for par.

But on the closing par 5, Ko fell apart. She hit her chip through the green. With a slightly uphill lie in patchy rough, Ko muffed the chip and watched it roll into a bunker. She blasted that out to 10 feet and missed the putt that would have forced a playoff. She wound up with a 73.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, in contention for the second straight week but still without an LPGA victory, played bogey-free after the opening hole for a 67. She wound up in a tie for second with Ko.

Ko reached No. 1 in the world as a teenager and now is outside the top 50. Her back had been troubling her all week, but this appeared to be more about nerves.

Kang finished at 15-under 269 in winning for the fifth time in her LPGA Tour career.

The two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champion won last week when the LPGA Tour resumed its schedule at tough Inverness Club in nearby Toledo, site of next year’s Solheim Cup.

Now, Kang is a back-to-back winner and has established herself as the top American player.

Minjee Lee finished eagle-birdie for a 68 to finish alone in fourth.

The LPGA Tour, which resumed after six months because of the pandemic, now heads to Scotland for two weeks for the Ladies Scottish Open and the Women’s British Open.

Emotional Sullivan ends title wait at English Championship

An emotional Andy Sullivan ended a near five-year wait for his fourth European Tour title as he recorded a seven-shot victory at the English Championship in Ware on Sunday. Heading into the final round at Hanbury Manor with a five-shot advantage, Sullivan saw his lead cut to just two by Spain’s Adrian Otaegui (66). But while his challenger faltered over the closing stages, Sullivan recorded four birdies on the back nine to shoot a six-under 65 for a 27-under 257 total. The victory was his first on the European Tour since the 2015 Portugal Masters and his first since the birth of his son and the deaths of both his brother-in-law as well as a close friend. Tears flowed as Sullivan was greeted by his family via a laptop that was set up off the 18th green after he finished the round. “I think it was just the people that have missed it for me,” he said when asked about his emotional reaction. “My brother-in-law was only 24 and got taken from us, so it’s quite emotional for him not to witness it. A good friend of mine has passed as well. It means a lot to do that for them.

“It’s just nice for my family, to win for my little boy who’s only 2 years old. It’s just nice for him to see daddy being successful. He hasn’t quite seen that.

