Golf

Evian Championship cancelled due to coronavirus

Reuters
Open this photo in gallery

Ryu So Yeon of South Korea chips the ball out of a bunker onto the 18th green during the final round of the women's Evian Championship golf tournament in Evian Sept. 15, 2013. The tournament for this year stands cancelled due to coronavirus.

Denis Balibouse/Reuters

The Evian Championship, one of five women’s golf major tournaments, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers said on Tuesday.

The tournament, due to take place at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France, was earlier moved from July 23-26 to Aug. 6-9 due to the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

With ongoing uncertainty surrounding travel restrictions and government quarantine requirements, the organising committee has concluded that conditions for a “safe event” are not in place.

“Our top priority is of course to ensure everyone stays healthy and safe. All of our teams are very affected by the forced cancellation of our major, but we must not lose sight of what matters most,” tournament chairman Franck Riboud said in a statement.

“We are already committed to the next edition in 2021 to fully rediscover the values and the spirit of a family celebration, the conviviality and emotions that have made our Major unique for more than 25 years.”

The Women’s British Open is still scheduled for Aug. 20-23 at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.

The other three major events - the ANA Inspiration, Women’s PGA Championship and U.S. Women’s Open - to be played in the United States have been rescheduled for later in the year.

Related topics

