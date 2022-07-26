Five golfers, including 12-year-old Lucy Lin of Vancouver, all carded two-under par 70s on Tuesday to share the first-round lead at the 2022 Canadian Junior Girls Championship.

Madelin Boyd of Oshawa, Ont., Amy Seung Hyun Lee and Erin Lee, both of Langley, B.C., and Myranda Quinton of Burlington, Ont., joined Lin on top of the leaderboard in the 136-player field at the The Marshes Golf Club. Twenty-seven players are within five shots of the leaders.

Lin had the most birdies on opening day with six. After falling to one-over par after 10 holes, she rallied off three birdies coming in – including a pair on her final two holes.

The 18-year-old Boyd recorded three birdies on the day and suffered only one bogey. She held the clubhouse lead early in the day. Quinton, 17, also made three birdies on the day. Lee and Hyun Lee matched each other with five birdies, including final birdies on No. 18. In four of the last five Canadian Junior Girls Championships, only once did the leader or co-leader after the first round go on to win the tournament.

Four more players sit one stroke back of the leaders in the red numbers at one-under par: Payton Lovisa of Burlington, Krystal (ZhuoTong) Li of Richmond Hill, Ont., Anna Huang of Coto de Caza, Calif., and Alissa Xu of Richmond Hill.

In the interprovincial team competition, the Team British Columbia contingent of Hyun Lee and Tina Jiang carded an even-par 144 for a three-stroke advantage over Team Ontario. The team championship will wrap up tomorrow at the conclusion of the second round.