Salimah Mussani was named Golf Canada’s new women’s head coach on Friday and will oversee the development of Canada’s top female amateur and professional golfers.

Mussani assumes the role after serving as Team Canada’s assistant coach under Tristan Mullally, who transitioned into the role of national talent identification director as part of Golf Canada’s changes to its player development program.

Mussani is a two-time Ontario junior champion, a two-time Canadian junior champion, and a key member of an NCAA runner-up golf team at Stanford University.

She also competed as a professional on the Epson and LPGA Tours, as well as the former Canadian Women’s Tour.

Mussani has held assistant coaching roles with Stanford University, University of British Columbia, and Team Canada. Originally from Burlington, Ont., Mussani is a PGA of Canada class “A” professional who now lives in Vancouver.

Jennifer Greggain of Chilliwack, B.C., joins Mussani on the coaching staff of Team Canada as a full-time associate coach, transitioning from her current role as assistant coach for the national junior squad.