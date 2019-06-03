 Skip to main content

Golf Four Canadians earn berths in RBC Canadian Open at Monday qualifier

Alberton, On.
The Canadian Press
Canada’s James Allenby, Thomas DeMarco, Etienne Brault and JC Deacon secured the final four spots in the RBC Canadian Open at the Monday qualifier.

The addition of the four means 25 Canadians are slated to tee it up at the PGA Tour event, which begins Thursday at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

Allenby won the 62-player qualifier with a round of 4-under 67 at Heron Point Golf Links.

The Langley, B.C., pro tied for second at the Mackenzie Tour’s season-opening Canada Life Open last month in Vancouver.

DeMarco, of La Salle, Ont., and Brault, of Mercier, Que., are both amateurs in the NCAA ranks. They tied for second with scores of 70.

Deacon, the men’s golf coach at the University of Florida and a native of Unionville, Ont., shot a 71.

