Open this photo in gallery: France's Celine Boutier competes during the Evian Championship, a women's LPGA major golf tournament in Evian-les-Bains, French Alps, on July 29.FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

Celine Boutier is 18 holes away from winning her first major championship, and on her home soil to top it off.

Boutier shot a 4-under-par 67 Saturday to build a three-stroke lead after three rounds of the Evian Championship on Saturday in Evian-les-Bains, France.

“I feel like it was definitely a grind,” Boutier said. “I was able to start off pretty good. I feel like I missed a few shots in the beginning of the back nine, but was able to scramble, and so I feel like it’s pretty positive, and solid round for me today.”

Boutier was born in Clamart, France, a little more than five hours southeast of Evian Resort Golf Club.

“I feel like the fact that my family is here and we’re staying in a house 15, 20 minutes away kind of really helps me take my mind off golf and the tournament,” Boutier said. “I feel like that’s been helpful for me to really kind of relax and not think about golf.”

The 29-year-old has won three times on the LPGA Tour but is seeking her first major. Her previous best finish at the Evian in particular was T29 on two occasions.

Boutier sank four birdies on the front nine to start her third round with a 4-under 31 going out. She made one bogey and one birdie the rest of the way, and the chasing pack, though filled with major champions, could not close the gap.

Japan’s Nasa Hataoka shot a 68 to move into sole possession of second place at 8 under. Hataoka lost a playoff to Yuka Saso of Japan at the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open and is vying for her first major title as well.

“I was dialled in, especially front nine today, but unfortunately I was not able to make chances on back nine,” Hataoka said. “So hopefully get more birdies tomorrow.

“Tomorrow is another new day, and I want to enjoy (the) next 18 holes.”

Defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada moved into contention at 7 under with a roller coaster 67. Henderson rolled in six birdies for a front-nine 29 that got her to 9 under on the leaderboard, but a double bogey at the par-4 12th brought her back to the pack.

Henderson is tied with Australia’s Minjee Lee (66 Saturday).

The round of the day was Nelly Korda’s bogey-free, 7-under 64. The World No. 2 climbed to 6 under for the championship, tied for fifth with Saso (71).