 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Golf

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Golf’s governing bodies limit driver lengths in new tour rules

Doug Ferguson
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Phil Mickelson drives off the 16th tee during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, on May 19, 2019, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y.

Julie Jacobson/The Associated Press

The length of Phil Mickelson’s driver he used in winning the PGA Championship won’t be allowed. Bryson DeChambeau can only use a 48-inch driver when he’s competing in Long Drive Association events.

Golf’s governing bodies announced a new “model local rule” available Jan. 1 that would limit the maximum length of all clubs except the putter to 46 inches.

Mickelson uses a 47.5-inch driver — it was 47.9 inches at Kiawah Island when at age 50 he became golf’s oldest major champion — and Lefty was not pleased in August when he heard this limit was close to being announced, calling it “pathetic.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mickelson argued that restricted length of a driver would promote a shorter and more violent swing, which would be injury prone, and doesn’t allow for the length of arc in the swing to create speed. He also said the “amateur” governing bodies were trying to make golf less fun.

But this isn’t for everyone, only the elite.

A model local rule gives a tour or any other golf organization the right to apply the rule to specific tournaments. Given that the U.S. Golf Association and Royal & Ancient are in charge of the rules worldwide, the driver limit will be in effect at the U.S. Opens, British Opens and their other championships.

The PGA Tour also said it will go along, which was not a surprise. The major tours have been working with the governing bodies on rules in recent years, including the overhaul of the Rules of Golf that took effect in 2019.

The tour said after hearing feedback on the USGA and R&A’s proposal, it surveyed its own members and found a small number of players on the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions and Korn Ferry Tour were using clubs longer than 46 inches.

“We have concluded that the PGA Tour will implement the local rule,” the tour said in a statement, saying adopting it was consistent with other equipment rules changes the tour has supported since 2003.

DeChambeau toyed with the idea of using a 48-inch driver at the Masters. His emphasis has been on speed of swing to generate enormous distance. Those drivers are used in long drive competitions, and DeChambeau recently reached the quarterfinals with a number of drives that went 400 yards or more.

Story continues below advertisement

The restriction on driver length has been on the table for years, put on hold when the USGA and R&A embarked on an ambitious “Distance Insights” project in which it determined that increased gains in distance was not good for the game.

“Admittedly, this is not the `answer’ to the overall distance debate/issue, but rather a simple option for competitive events,” Mike Whan, the CEO of the USGA, said in a statement. “It’s important to note that it’s not a `Rule of Golf,’ and as such, it is not mandated for the average recreational golfer. Rather, this is an available tool for those running competitive events.”

Martin Slumbers, the CEO of the R&A, said the governing bodies have consulted with players and tours and equipment manufacturers, and considered their feedback.

“We believe this is the right thing for the game at this time and will provide tournament organizers with the flexibility to choose for themselves within the framework of the rules,” Slumbers said.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies